Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption There was a heavy police presence at the hospital all day on Sunday

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a hospital worker who was stabbed in Brighton.

The Royal Sussex County Hospital was put into lockdown after the 56-year-old man was attacked at about 08:40 BST on Sunday.

His injuries were not life-threatening and he was later discharged from hospital.

Connolly Mellon, 30, of Wilson Avenue, Brighton, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.

Access to the hospital was restricted for much of the day as police conducted searches.

At 16:00 on Sunday, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust tweeted that the hospital was "running normally".

It thanked Sussex Police for its "rapid and professional response" and hospital staff "whose performance has been exemplary throughout".