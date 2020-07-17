Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption PC Richard Harris drove "excessively fast" before the crash in Brighton, the hearing was told

A police officer involved in a fatal crash while driving at speed during a 999 call has been found to have breached professional standards.

PC Richard Harris was responding to an emergency call in Brighton in August 2017 when he hit 79-year-old pedestrian David Ormesher, who died an hour later.

However, the disciplinary hearing cleared PC Harris of gross misconduct.

The hearing was told the officer had driven at "excessively fast" speeds in the city.

His Ford Mondeo was travelling at 53-55mph when it hit Mr Ormesher, the hearing heard.

PC Harris said he saw a figure "just getting bigger".

He then thought "I just need to get out of the way," before braking and hearing a "bang," he told the tribunal.

Final warning

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "It was alleged that PC Harris's speed as he drove through Brighton was not necessary, reasonable or proportionate in the circumstances, and during the blue light run he had narrowly avoided collisions with two other vehicles.

"The panel decided that three out of the five allegations were proven, amounting to misconduct, and that he should receive a final written warning."

Assistant Chief Constable Jayne Dando said: "PC Harris was understandably extremely shocked by the incident and we accept that he was seeking to do his job and was en route to deal with an emergency.

"However, the panel has found that his actions were not in keeping with the very high standards that we set all of our officers and staff."

The chairman of the Sussex Police Federation, Matt Webb, said PC Harris had been treated "appallingly" and more support should be given to police officers.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.