A care home provider under police investigation is facing another probe into the alleged ill-treatment of 12 residents.

Four workers at Horncastle Care Centre in Sharpthorne, West Sussex, have been questioned on suspicion of mistreatment and lack of safeguarding

The two women and two men were interviewed under caution by police.

An initial probe into nine Sussex Health Care homes began in 2017, centred on the care of 43 residents.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which rated Horncastle Care Centre as "inadequate", said the home was not part of the initial inquiry.

The residential care home provides nursing and support for up to 20 people with physical and learning disabilities and other complex health and communication needs.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Officers from the complex abuse unit have investigated allegations of physical mistreatment and lack of safeguarding of some residents at the Horncastle Care Centre.

"We continue to be in contact with West Sussex County Council and the Care Quality Commission."

He said two 56-year-old women and two men, aged 50 and 68, had been interviewed under caution on suspicion of the ill-treatment of nine men and three women.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police have now interviewed 28 people as part of their initial investigation

So far 28 people have been questioned as part of the separate investigation into the nine Sussex Health Care homes, the police spokesman said.

The alleged offences include, individually, wilful neglect by a care worker, as an employee failing to discharge general health and safety duty at work, manslaughter by gross negligence, and corporate liability by Sussex Health Care, Sussex Police said.

Sussex Health Care said it was co-operating with the police.

"When any issues or allegations are made that may compromise this, we take them extremely seriously," a spokesman said.

"At that time - more than 18 months ago - we took appropriate action and fully co-operated with the police, regulators and authorities.

"All safeguarding incidents relating to this home were closed by the appropriate authority earlier this year. However, the investigation has yet to be concluded by the police and we continue to work with them, as we always have."

The force has been on consultation with the CPS over both investigations, but no decisions have been taken on any prosecutions.