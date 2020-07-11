Image copyright Aaron Chown/PA Wire Image caption The protest was in the wake of a video showing a man being restrained by police in Brighton

Thousands of protesters have marched through Brighton in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Demonstrators wearing black, and many with face coverings, held placards and shouted "black lives matter every day" and "UK is not innocent".

They were serenaded by a string quartet as they passed the war memorial.

It follows an outcry over a video showing a man shouting "I can't breathe" while being restrained on the ground by three Sussex Police officers.

The force said the man was arrested and became aggressive towards officers before being placed on the ground.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Image copyright Aaron Chown/PA Wire Image caption Many of the demonstrators wore face coverings as they marched through Brighton

Last month, more than 10,000 protesters marched through the East Sussex city in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide.

It followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes in the US city of Minneapolis on 25 May.

His death sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests, including in the UK.

