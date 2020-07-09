Image caption Video of the incident has been circulating on social media

Footage of officers restraining a man while he repeatedly shouts "I can't breathe" has been referred to the police watchdog.

In the footage, a man is seen lying on the ground in Montpelier Road, Brighton, and being restrained by three officers near a police car on Tuesday.

The video has been circulating on social media.

Sussex Police said it is reviewing the footage and body-worn video captured by the officers of the whole interaction.

In the video, the man on the ground says: "Why have you got your arm on my neck? Bro, I can't breathe."

Sussex Police said the man became aggressive after he was arrested.

In a statement, the force said officers searching for a vulnerable missing teenager went to an address in Montpelier Road and a 28-year-old resident refused police entry and was arrested.

Officers subsequently found the missing 17-year-old girl at the property and took her home, the statement said.

"Once under arrest, the man became aggressive towards officers and was handcuffed and placed on the ground before being transported to custody." the statement said.

"We train our officers to protect themselves and others using reasonable force and are reviewing this footage, together with body-worn video captured by the officers of the entire interaction, to identify if any further investigation or learning is required."

A spokeswoman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "We are aware of this matter and are making further enquiries with Sussex Police.

"We will then be in a position to make an informed decision on the level of IOPC involvement."