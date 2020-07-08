Image caption Jackie Hoadley was a well-known disability rights campaigner

Detectives investigating the murder of a disability rights campaigner at her home in Eastbourne have said a wheelchair-accessible van is part of their inquiry.

Jackie Hoadley's body was found at her home in Broad Oak Close on Sunday.

The 58-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old man arrested on Sunday remains in custody. Magistrates have granted police a further 24 hours to question him.

Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme, from Sussex Police, said officers were looking at the movements of a "distinctive" silver grey Renault van, which had a nearside opening side door and blacked-out windows on the sides and rear,

He asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Eastbourne between 23:00 BST on Saturday and 02:00 on Sunday to contact the force.

Officers were particularly interested in the areas around Shinewater and the seafront, he added.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Detectives said the van they were looking for was a "distinctive" wheelchair-accessible vehicle