Sussex

Man charged over £10m of cocaine found in fish van in Newhaven

  • 30 June 2020
Packages of cocaine in the rear of van Image copyright National Crime Agency
Image caption Officers recovered 97 packages containing about a kilo of cocaine each

A second man has been charged after cocaine with a street value about £10m was found in a van of frozen fish.

Jean-Pierre Labelle, 43, is accused of importing class A drugs at Newhaven, East Sussex, in November.

Border Force officers found 97 packages of cocaine, each weighing about one kilo, while searching a van after it arrived on a ferry.

The driver, James Satterley, 50, was previously charged with importing class A drugs.

Mr Labellle, of Ashey Road in Ryde, Isle of Wight, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 27 July.

Mr Satterley, of Kings Lane in Maidenhead, Berkshire, is due to appear at the same court on 23 December.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites