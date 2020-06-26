Image copyright @FlatCapDad Image caption Parents say the schools and the county council are at odds over government guidance

Parents from two primary schools in West Sussex have staged a protest after plans to fully reopen to all pupils were over-ruled by the local authority.

Kingslea and Heron Way primary schools in Horsham were bringing back Years 2 to 5 on Monday after initially opening to Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

The schools said they had received "unwavering support" from parents.

West Sussex County Council said they had gone against national guidance without first consulting with them.

A spokesman said the latest guidance was clear that core groups, including children in Reception and Years 1 and 6, could return on a full-time basis.

"Only if schools then have additional capacity they can accommodate pupils from other year groups, if their own risk assessment shows this can be safely managed.

"We have made this clear to all schools, including Kingslea and Heron Way, who decided to go against this advice in inviting all pupils to return on a part-time basis without consulting with us, something neither the Department for Education or the council is able to support," he said.

Image copyright @FlatCapDad Image caption Both schools said they had received "unwavering support" from parents

In a letter to parents, Kingslea head teacher Alexis Conway and chairman of the governors James King said the guidance also stated: "Schools are not required to use this guide, and may choose to follow alternative approaches to preparing for wider opening, or to use some sections of this guidance alongside other approaches."

Parents angered at the decision staged a protest outside a council building on Friday, and have started a petition.

Mother-of-three Mary Bennison said it was crucial that all pupils were able to get some time back in school before the holidays.

"It's about the social and mental wellbeing of our children.

"This was about them having some resolve for the end of the year," she said.