Bexhill death: Five people arrested
- 25 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four men and a woman have been arrested after a man was found dead at a property in East Sussex.
Sussex Police say the 22-year-old was involved in a fight at an address in Western Road, Bexhill on Wednesday.
The cause of the man's death is unknown, but the force is questioning four men aged 30, 36, 41 and 48 and a 33-year-old woman.
Sussex Police urged anyone with information about the man's death to contact officers.