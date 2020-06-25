Hove Lawns seafront gathering: Hundreds moved on by police
A crowd of hundreds of people had to be moved on from a seafront by police who called the gathering "shocking" and "outrageous".
A dispersal notice was issued Hove Lawns, Sussex, at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
Jo Shiner, the temporary Chief Constable of Sussex Police described the gathering as "shocking behaviour impacting upon everyone".
"I would urge young people to think about their behaviour," she tweeted.
Katy Bourne, the police and crime commissioner for Sussex tweeted: "Putting everyone's lives at risk so selfish minority can 'party' is outrageous."
