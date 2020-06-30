Image copyright Danny Mooney Image caption Danny Mooney looked at a lockdown world of face coverings and online meetings

Nearly 100 people have documented their lockdown lives in diaries for a coronavirus archive at Hastings museum.

People were asked to record what their lives were like and how they felt.

Some described the monotony of lockdown as being like the film Groundhog Day. For others, writing a journal was "therapy" in difficult times, curator Eleanor Lanyon said.

She said the youngest person to take part was a seven year old as part of a family diary.

Many of the diarists have written about their reactions to the government's daily briefings and high-profile moments that occurred during lockdown including the Dominic Cummings row and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Image copyright Ann Mann Image caption Ann Mann kept newspaper cuttings in her journal

Image copyright Danny Mooney Image caption Many wrote about reliving the same day again and again

Charlotte Parkinson, 12, who has a condition called Chromosome 6q Deletion and was not expected to read or write, tackled subjects including toilet roll supplies and Boris Johnson's admission to hospital in her diary.

Others recorded how they found ways to celebrate family birthdays and the 75th anniversary of VE Day by making bunting, baking, and seeing friends and family on Zoom.

Jackie Weeks wrote how about they "dragged a big table to the decking and had a lovely tea".

On 15 April, Meg Boutell sent flowers to her daughter-in-law, a frontline nurse.

She wrote: "The florist then reduced me to tears saying... she would be upgrading my order and would make it extra special as [a] silent thank you to my daughter-in-law for her wonderful work."

Curators will now gather the digital journals and scan notebooks to create an archive which will be viewable at the museum.