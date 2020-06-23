West Sussex man admits Islamist-related terror offences
23 June 2020
A 20-year-old man from West Sussex has admitted Islamist-related terror offences.
Zakaria Yanaouri of Congreve Road, Worthing, was arrested in dawn raids on 24 February.
He was charged with five counts of possessing documents containing information useful to terrorism.
He pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey earlier and will be sentenced on 10 August.
