Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Zakaria Yanaouri pleaded guilty to possessing documents of information useful to terrorism

A 20-year-old man from West Sussex has admitted Islamist-related terror offences.

Zakaria Yanaouri of Congreve Road, Worthing, was arrested in dawn raids on 24 February.

He was charged with five counts of possessing documents containing information useful to terrorism.

He pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey earlier and will be sentenced on 10 August.

