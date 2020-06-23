Image copyright PA Media Image caption The women were said to have both been wearing white floral dresses

Police are searching for two women who fled after a car crashed through the wall of a children's nursery.

The grey Vauxhall Zafira smashed through a fence before hitting the building on Saturday 13 June, at about 14:00 BST.

On Monday Sussex Police released the image of the crash, which left a gaping hole in the side of the nursery.

The nursery, in Burgess Hill in West Sussex, was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

The two occupants of the car - both women wearing white dresses with bold flowers on them - made off from the scene, Sussex Police said.

Anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or video footage which could assist in identifying the two women involved is asked to contact the force.