Brighton police warn of 'dangerous' blue pill

  • 20 June 2020
Royal Sussex County Hospital Image copyright Eddie Mitchell
Image caption Several people were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital overnight after taking a blue pill

Several people in the Brighton area have been taken to hospital after taking a "dangerous blue pill".

Police are urging people to be aware of the pills after multiple admissions to Royal Sussex County Hospital overnight.

Sussex Police said it believed the blue pills were the cause of symptoms shown by patients.

Insp Lawrence McAndrew said: "We strongly advise anyone to safely dispose of any of these tablets they may have."

