Hundreds of British Airways ground staff face redundancy as the airline slashes costs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gatwick Airport staff will be outsourced to another company which proposes the loss of 676 jobs in total.

Gatwick Ground Services say 412 BA employees will be transferred by 15 July, joining 511 current GGS staff.

BA says it is "acting to protect jobs" as the industry faces "its deepest structural change in its history".

In a letter seen by the BBC GGS explains the proposed redundancies are as a result of reduced business.

It reads: "The recent Covid-19 crisis has had an unprecedented global impact on the aviation industry.

"GGS is proposing to restructure the business to allow us to adjust to the potential reductions in the British Airways flight schedule at Gatwick, streamline the work and operate in a more cost-effective way than at present."

'National disgrace'

BA had been criticised by MPs, including Sussex's Huw Merriman, who branded the airline "a national disgrace" over the possible redundancies.

The proposals put forward by BA are with a view to consultation.

A BA spokesperson said: "We are acting now to protect as many jobs possible. The airline industry is facing the deepest structural change in its history, as well as facing a severely weakened global economy.

"We call on Unite and GMB to consult with us on our proposals as our pilot union, BALPA, is doing."

A Unite spokesperson said: "This is part of British Airways' wider strategy to force through change and it's why Unite is opposing the transfer of staff at Gatwick.

"BA must withdraw its threats to allow sensible negotiations to get underway. No other airline we negotiate with has behaved in this way during the current health crisis."