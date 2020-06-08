Image copyright Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption The boys were able to keep the man afloat while emergency services made their way to the harbour

Two teenagers have been praised for "keeping their heads" and helping to rescue an unconscious man in a harbour.

The 16-year-old boys spotted the man in the water in Chichester, West Sussex at 12:30 BST on Sunday.

One called 999 while the other jumped into the water with an extra lifejacket which he put underneath the man.

Duty controller for HM Coastguard Dai Jones said: "These two lads kept their heads and did exactly the right thing in their respective situations."

Hayling Island and Selsey Coastguard Rescue Teams, Chichester Harbour Patrol, HM Coastguard's helicopter from Lee-on-Solent and South Central ambulance were sent.

It is believed the man's boat had capsized.

By the time he was returned to shore he had regained consciousness.

Mr Jones added: "Knowing to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard and knowing exactly what to say to helps us with the search and rescue saves vital moments in life and death situations.

"The other lad did exactly the right thing too, safely giving aid to make sure the man in the water stood the best chance of survival."