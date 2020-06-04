Image copyright Eddie Mitchell

A man is critically ill after being stabbed in the street in Brighton.

He was found with chest injuries in East Street, near the junction with North Street, at 02.27 BST.

The man, in his 20s and from the local area, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for emergency treatment.

Sussex Police appealed for witnesses to contact them and said cordons would remain in place at the scene for the morning.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell

Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme said: "We are treating this as an isolated incident and there is nothing at this stage to suggest there is a threat to the wider community.

"We're urging anyone with any information - specifically if you saw or heard anything in the vicinity of Royal Pavilion Gardens in the early hours of this morning - to come forward."

A section of North Street will be closed for some time, Mr Wolstenholm said.