Hundreds of people have gathered in Brighton in support of protests in the US following the death of George Floyd.

Organisers said they wanted to "rise up in solidarity with those fighting for their lives and futures".

Sussex Police said the force fully supported the right to lawful protest.

But Ch Supt Nick May said there remained a "very real need for social distancing" during the coronavirus pandemic and large-scale protests would be dispersed.

On Facebook, organisers had urged people gathering to practise social distancing, wear masks and protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

Protesters, who said they believed the UK police system was "systematically racist", plan to march to Brighton police station later.

They gathered at St Nicholas's Church, chanting "no justice, no peace".

Ch Supt May said: "We don't want to criminalise people, but hope that anyone wishing to ensure that George Floyd's death is acknowledged and remembered will do so in a manner that also recognises their responsibilities to contributing to the safety of everyone in Brighton and Hove."

Thousands joined a protest in London over the death of African-American Mr Floyd in police custody nine days ago.

Protests began in the US after a video showed Mr Floyd, 46, being arrested on 25 May in Minneapolis and a white police officer continuing to kneel on his neck even after he pleaded that he could not breathe.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder.