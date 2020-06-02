Image copyright Getty Images

Parking charges in East Sussex are set to increase in July, despite calls for a reprieve to help businesses get back on their feet following lockdown.

East Sussex county councillors agreed to increase permit and on street pay-and-display parking fees in January.

It was meant to come into effect in April, but was deferred to allow time for coronavirus restrictions to ease.

Business groups have warned the charges are still coming in too soon, and the local economy will suffer.

The increase will see council car park charges rise by between 20p and £1.90 in Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes.

Parking permits are to be standardised across the three areas for the first time, with the cost tied to the vehicle's CO2 emissions.

'Let business recover'

In a letter to councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, Stephen Holt of Your Eastbourne Business Improvement District, which represents over 600 businesses, said: "We should be focused solely on the recovery of the town centre and businesses in it following unprecedented closures."

He said extra charges would "delay recovery in an already weakened town centre", and should be put off until at least after Christmas.

"Please, let businesses try to recover," he added.

The council's decision to up the charges for the first time in a decade was three-fold; to reduce traffic congestion in town centres; to reduce pollution and improve air quality, and encourage greater use of sustainable modes of transport.

A spokeswoman said: "We appreciate that, in the short term, public transport remains limited, but we hope the changes will encourage people to consider walking and cycling as an alternative to car use, where possible."

Image copyright Google maps Image caption On street parking on Eastbourne seafront

Christina Ewbank, of the Alliance of Chambers in East Sussex (ACES), said the council should be looking to positive measures, not extra charges, to achieve this.

"We would like to encourage people to walk and cycle in our town centres... and see pop-up pedestrian and entertainment areas along with pop-up cycle paths in towns.