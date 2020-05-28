Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Jennifer Johnson is alleged to have "wilfully made a false statement" at a trial in 1987

The ex-girlfriend of a man convicted of the Babes in the Wood murders has appeared in court accused of lying at his first trial more than 30 years ago.

Jennifer Johnson is alleged to have committed perjury during the 1987 trial of her then boyfriend Russell Bishop, who was cleared of murdering nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway.

He was later convicted of their murders following a second trial in 2018.

Ms Johnson did not enter a plea at Brighton magistrates court on Thursday.

The 54-year-old, of Saunders Park View in Brighton, is next due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 25 June.

Left for dead

Prosecutors allege Ms Johnson "wilfully made a false statement" when she told a court in 1987 that a blue Pinto sweatshirt did not belong to Bishop and that she had never seen it before.

Bishop, then aged 20, killed the two schoolgirls in a woodland den in Brighton in 1986.

Within three years of being cleared of their murders, he kidnapped another girl and left her for dead.

It was not until a DNA breakthrough was made in the case that Bishop was told he would face a new trial over their killings, under the double jeopardy law.

He was found guilty and sentenced to serve a minimum of 36 years in December 2018.