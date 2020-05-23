Image copyright Police at scene Image caption Properties were evacuated and the road closed for several hours

A man has been arrested after containers of liquid - thought to be petrol - were found in a Brighton flat.

Police were called to a strong smell of fuel from the flat in Horton Road on Friday and found the containers.

An explosives team was called but found there was no explosive threat.

Sussex Police said a 30-year-old man of no fixed address was being questioned in custody on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.