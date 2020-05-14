Image copyright Faye Mceniry Image caption Faye Mceniry spent six weeks in hospital without visitors

A grieving mother said she had to cope with the death of her premature baby alone because coronavirus restrictions prevented her family visiting hospital.

Faye Mceniry went into hospital on the first day of lockdown and gave birth to baby Tula Bea in Brighton on 26 April.

She died 11 days later, which was the first and last time Mrs Mceinry was able to hold her child.

Mrs Mceinry said she spent six weeks in hospital without visitors, adding that the experience had been "so traumatic".

The 35-year-old, from Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, said hospital restrictions which prevented visitors until labour had been established, meant her husband missed the birth.

The hairdressing instructor from Hastings College, who has two other daughters, said: "The baby was taken straight away to intensive care, so [my husband] Jamie didn't get to meet her until day five."

Writing on Facebook, Ms Mceniry said: "My life will never be the same.

"Because of Covid-19 it's like she never existed because no one got to meet her.

"Because of Covid-19 I birthed alone. Because of Covid-19 I spent six weeks on my own, as no visitors allowed.

"Because of Covid-19 I spent six weeks away from my husband and children at home.

"My body is telling me I've had a baby but she's not here, a piece of me is missing and I desperately want her back."

A coroner's investigation must be completed before a memorial and funeral can be held, she said.

She said: "I can't register her birth or death because of Covid-19, I can't even arrange her funeral, I feel in limbo, it's just ruined my life really."