Coronavirus: Woman who spat at police and a nurse claimed to have Covid-19

  • 14 May 2020
Sarah Clarkson-Rose Image copyright Sussex Police
Image caption Sarah Clarkson-Rose has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month

A woman has admitted spitting at two police officers and a nurse while claiming to have coronavirus.

Sarah Clarkson-Rose, of New Barn Lane, Ridgewood, East Sussex, pleaded guilty to assaulting the emergency workers at Eastbourne District Hospital on 11 May.

The 42-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Lewes Crown Court next month.

Police said the two officers and the nurse had shown no signs of Covid-19, but would be tested for coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Constable Jo Shiner, of Sussex Police, said: "This was an appalling series of deliberate attacks on three public servants doing their duty to help keep the public safe."

