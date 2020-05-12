Image copyright PA Image caption The Bluebell Railway needs £300,000 to recover from its losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic

A steam railway that featured in Downton Abbey and Poirot needs £300,000 to help it recover from lockdown.

The Bluebell Railway in East Sussex has hosted stars including Daniel Radcliffe and Dame Maggie Smith during its 60-year history.

With the coronavirus pandemic slashing income for attractions across the UK, the heritage rail line says the recovery period will be "critical".

More than £57,000 has been raised so far by an appeal.

Fundraising organiser Trevor Swainson said: "Surviving the lockdown was the first priority but the recovery period once the Bluebell Railway reopens is also critical.

"We will have little revenue but most of the payroll and overheads will be incurred.

"Therefore, it has been decided to launch a major fundraising campaign to support the recovery period rather than funding the survival period."

'Line to the Stars'

The Bluebell Railway launched an initial appeal in March when it closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is now extending the appeal with targeted requests and is hoping to raise at least £250,000 more.

The railway has been dubbed "the Line to the Stars" because of its involvement in so many productions.