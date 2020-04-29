Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dame Vera Lynn turned 100 years old in 2017

The Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity is struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, the World War Two Forces' Sweetheart says.

An emergency fundraising appeal has been launched by the charity to ensure it can continue to provide services.

Dame Vera said: "These are very difficult times for everyone. Small charities are no exception."

She also said she had been "so inspired" by the charity work of Captain Tom Moore.

The war veteran has raised more than £29m for the NHS.

A public sing-along of Dame Vera's We'll Meet Again, a song synonymous with World War Two, is due to take place during the 75th anniversary of VE Day commemorations on 8 May.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vera Lynn, pictured in 1945, is also known as the Forces' Sweetheart

Her Children's Charity, which helps children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning conditions, has had to temporarily close its centre in Cuckfield, West Sussex.

Dame Vera, who lives in Ditchling in East Sussex, said: "These are very difficult times for everyone, whether it be personally, professionally or financially and small charities are no exception.

"If at all possible, I ask people to follow the wonderful example of Captain Moore and support smaller charities like my own."

The charity says while its Cuckfield centre remains closed the organisation is continuing to give support to families via video calls,

"We are facing a financial crisis even as we try to maintain a vital lifeline to the families we help," the charity's chairman, Deborah Hay, said.

Dame Vera added that while we are living in "challenging times" the "community spirit and generosity on display across the United Kingdom gives me real hope that the future is bright".

