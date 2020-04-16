Image copyright PA Media Image caption Planes have been grounded at Gatwick due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jobs in cities and towns which depend on the aviation industry will be most under threat by the coronavirus crisis, according to a new study.

The Centre for Cities estimates one in five jobs in these areas are vulnerable to the economic impacts of Covid-19.

The economy of Crawley, near Gatwick airport, is likely to be hardest hit, the report states.

The town has a large share of employees working in the aviation and aircraft manufacturing industries.

Other areas facing the biggest impact include Luton and Derby.

In Scotland, Aberdeen, where the economy is dominated by the oil and gas sectors, is likely to be worst affected, said the report.

Oxford, Worthing and Bradford are among the areas where job losses are likely to be most limited, the report added.

The think tank's chief executive, Andrew Carter, said: "While from a public health perspective Covid-19 is affecting every part of the UK, its economic impact will be felt more acutely in some places than others.

"Because of this, a one-size-fits-all approach to economic recovery will not work.

"Once the immediate health crisis passes, policymakers will need to tailor their economic interventions to specific cities and regions."

Unite assistant general secretary Diana Holland said: "This report makes the case even more strongly that the industry-specific package Unite has consistently called for, and the Government has promised, must now be delivered.

"The UK has world-class airline and aerospace companies - highly developed and world leading - but the sector needs support in the period of recovery from this pandemic.

"Thousands of jobs are dependent on the sector regaining its position."