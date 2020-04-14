Two hurt in East Grinstead attack
- 14 April 2020
Two men have been injured in an attack in a Sussex town.
Police are investigating reports that weapons were used in the incident in Moat Road, East Grinstead, at about 13:30 BST.
One victim is being taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Sussex Police said it was thought the assault involved a "small group of people", and officers are searching for suspects who fled the scene in a grey Fiat 500.
Police said the "nature and scale" of the men's injuries were not yet known, but are not thought to be life-threatening.