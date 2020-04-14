Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Brighton beach was relatively quiet, as police moved visitors on

Dozens of people have been fined for travelling to the coast in defiance of social distancing rules.

Police issued more than 50 fixed penalty notices to day-trippers in Brighton, East Sussex, who live outside the county.

Officers across the country clamped down on people defying government coronavirus instructions to stay at home.

More than 100 fines were issued by Sussex Police.

A couple from St Albans were fined for making a 150-mile round trip to walk on the beach in Camber and man from Bexley admitted to riding around the south east on his motorbike, police said.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Brighton town centre was mostly deserted, but some visitors were reprimanded

Ch Con Giles York, of Sussex Police, said: "Once again, I'm so thankful for the amazing community spirit across Sussex.

"Police officers and PCSOs out and about across the county report people, for the most part, complying with the guidance and engaging with them positively, showing support for their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, a small number of people from outside of the county deemed it appropriate to visit the area."

He said officers encouraged thousands of people to go home over the Easter weekend, with fines used as a last resort.

On Monday, police in Plymouth, Devon, issued fines to three members of the same family after they travelled from the capital for a “holiday” to see a cousin.

The family was followed by a police escort to the A38 after being given a “strong” talking to, the city’s D Section Response emergency unit said.

Officers used ANPR number plate recognition technology to identify motorists from out of town.

Police in Pembrokeshire, on the Welsh coastline, caught a motorist and passenger driving to the area from Birmingham to collect a motorbike.

Another family from London made a 200-mile overnight trip to Torquay for a fishing trip.