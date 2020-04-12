Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Forensic teams have been investigating the crime scene

A murder investigation has begun after a woman was found dead at a house.

The 52-year-old woman’s body was found in Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, at about 15:50 BST on Saturday.

A 47-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Sussex Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

A post-mortem examination was taking place on Sunday, police said.

'Tragic time'

The body was discovered by a caller to the house, who was concerned the woman had not been seen or heard from in several days.

The suspect was arrested on the Isle of Wight with the help of Hampshire Police.

Det Ch Insp Alex Geldart, who is leading the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team investigation, said he wanted to know when the woman was last seen locally and who was seen visiting the house.

He added: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this tragic time.”