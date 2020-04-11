Image copyright Google Image caption Police were attending reports of a house party in Edgeland Terrace

Three women have been charged with assault after police were spat at and threatened with exposure to Covid-19.

Police were responding to reports of a house party in Edgeland Terrace, Eastbourne, on Wednesday evening when they were assaulted.

One officer also suffered a head injury and required hospital treatment.

Bayleigh Meadows and Millie Robinson, are due to appear before magistrates later. Nicole Stonestreet has been released on bail.

Ms Meadows, 21, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

Ms Robinson, 21, was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and affray.

Ms Stonestreet, 20, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and affray.