Image copyright Family handout Image caption Giuseppe Casciello, seen here with members of his family, contracted coronavirus at his care home in Hove

A 95-year-old man has died from Covid-19 after an outbreak of the virus at his care home in Sussex.

Giuseppe Casciello was one of two residents to test positive after 15 out of 20 residents at Oaklands Nursing Home in Hove developed symptoms. In total, three were tested.

Hove MP Peter Kyle said Mr Casciello died "before his time" and has called for Covid-19 tests in all care homes.

He said Mr Casciello's family were unable to be with him when he died.

The Labour MP previously said the home's residents had to wait 10 days for tests to arrive and claimed the delay allowed the virus to spread.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Kyle said they had been through an "incredibly painful" time.

He said a member of the family had been with Mr Casciello holding his hand every day for seven years, but they could not be at his bedside when he died on Monday.

'Tests rationed'

The MP has called for a national debate on how to protect staff in all care homes.

"If Covid-19 makes its way into a care home, it's going to kill people," he said. "How it's getting into care homes is by staff. You have to make sure it's kept out of care homes and the only way is to test all care home staff including cleaners, kitchen workers and chefs."

Mr Kyle said: "These people give the care, attention and love to the people who need it most, at a time when families can't visit. One of my constituents has died unnecessarily. He should not have lost his life."

"He shouldn't have gone today or this week. Covid-19 took him in a manner which is going to cause heartache and exacerbate grief. They [the family] should have had longer with him. They should have had long enough to be there."

As a result of the outbreak at Oaklands Nursing Home, several other residents are critically ill and a member of staff is in intensive care, Mr Kyle said.

There were also another four confirmed cases at another care home locally, he added, but Mr Kyle said because coronavirus tests are "being rationed", there are more with symptoms who have not been tested.

The BBC has approached the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.