Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A police tent could be seen outside the property

Detectives investigating the deaths of four people in a West Sussex village are to speak to their relatives to "try to understand" what happened.

Two adults and two children were found dead at a house in Duffield Lane, Woodmancote, on Sunday evening.

Sussex Police said it had begun a murder inquiry and was not "seeking anyone else in connection".

Ch Supt Jerry Westerman said it was a "very, very difficult situation to have to deal with".

Officers attended the address at around 18:45 BST on Sunday after receiving a call raising concerns for the welfare of the residents.

They arrived to find four bodies – all believed to be members of the same family.

Ch Supt Westerman said it was a "tragic incident" that would have a "big impact on the local community".

"It’s a very, very difficult situation to have to deal with, particularly when children are involved," he added.

'In shock'

Police family liaison officers had been deployed to support the family, while detectives carry out house-to-house enquiries, speak to witnesses and carry out forensic investigations, he said.

"Importantly, we will be speaking to the family to understand what has gone on and get to the bottom of what has happened," he added, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Image copyright PA Image caption Forensics officers have been carrying out investigations at the scene

Local resident and district councillor Roy Briscoe said he lived in the same lane.

"It really is saddening. The whole lane is in shock really," he told BBC Radio Sussex.

He said nobody "could believe it had happened" and it described the village as "one of the most friendly places I have ever lived".

He said of the family: "They were a young couple, with two young children. We can’t believe what happened."