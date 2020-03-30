Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property in Duffield Lane on Sunday evening

Two adults and two children who are believed to be from the same family have been found dead at a house.

The bodies of the four people and a pet dog were found at a property in Duffield Lane, Woodmancote, West Sussex, on Sunday.

Police have begun a murder inquiry, but said it was thought to be an "isolated incident contained to one property".

Sussex Police said detectives were not currently "seeking anyone else in connection with the incident".

"Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult and challenging time," Ch Supt Jerry Westerman said.