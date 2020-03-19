Sussex

Motorcyclist killed in Sussex lay-by crash

  • 19 March 2020
A21 at junction of Marley Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, Sussex Police said

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A21 in East Sussex, police said,

The motorbike was heading south when it crashed with a Seat Alea which had stopped in a lay-by near Sedlescombe, close to the Marley Lane junction, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The rider, a 66-year-old man from Hastings, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman from Etchingham, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact Sussex Police.

