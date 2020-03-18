Image copyright PA Image caption Lloyd Russell-Moyle said he continues to have a fever and back pains

A Labour MP diagnosed with coronavirus has called for more widespread testing.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, MP for Brighton Kemptown, said he waited six days for the results of his test, after he felt symptoms on 11 March and immediately self-isolated.

He said he called 111 and was tested during a home visit the next day - the final day of community testing.

Mr Russell-Moyle, who is HIV positive, said his doctor has advised him to have more tests on his kidneys.

He told the BBC his doctor had advised him to have more tests to ensure his kidneys were functioning normally.

Mr Russell-Moyle, who announced he was HIV positive during a debate in the House of Commons in November 2018, said he continues to have a fever and back pains.

In a statement, the Brighton MP : "If we are serious about the WHO [World Health Organization] advice of 'test, test, test' then we need to do better than this.

He said: "Our priority must be testing our healthcare workers, who are currently needing to self-isolate for 14 days when someone in their house shows a symptom, taking them away from their life-saving work."

He made the comments before the government announced it plans to more than double the number of tests being carried out in England to 25,000 a day.

Mr Russell-Moyle hit the headlines when he grabbed the ceremonial mace in the House of Commons, after the postponement of the vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal in December 2018.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.