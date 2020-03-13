Image copyright Ian West/PA Image caption Katie Price and Alex Reid "became a couple" in 2009 and married a year later

Katie Price should pay her ex-husband Alex Reid £25,000 in damages for misusing details about his sex life, a High Court judge has ruled.

Reid, 44, had sued Price, 41, alleging breach of confidence, misuse of private information and breach of contract.

The former model and reality TV star was declared bankrupt in November.

Barrister Philip Williams, who represented Reid, indicated to Mr Justice Warby that his client would be in a "line of creditors".

Mr Justice Warby said Price, who lives in West Sussex, had "not engaged" in the proceedings for some time.

The judge ruled on the size of a damages award on Friday after analysing arguments at a High Court hearing on Monday.

Another judge had ruled in November that Reid was entitled to damages.

Image copyright Ian West/PA Image caption Alex Reid alleged breach of confidence, misuse of private information and breach of contract

Reid had said Price made a series of disclosures about his sex life and had said things which led to him being "denigrated in the street".

He first became aware that she had "obtained explicit and intimate images" of him in late 2009 after seeing them on her laptop.

'Demeaning' references

He said she had promised to delete the images, but that he was "absolutely horrified" when he realised in 2013 that she still had footage of him.

He said he found repeated references to his sex life in the media "very demeaning and harassing".

"He has been mocked and denigrated as a sexual deviant and predator," said Mr Justice Warby, in a written ruling.

"He has sought counselling for stress and anxiety, which he attributes to [Price's] disclosures."

The judge said an "aspect of the harm" derived from "taunts about cross-dressing".

Price and Reid "became a couple" in 2009 and married a year later.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2012.