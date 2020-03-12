Image copyright Labour Party Image caption A few people were in the building following a meeting, the Labour Party says

A fire at a Labour Party office is being described as "suspicious" by police.

The fire at the Hastings and Rye Labour Party office in Bohemia Road, Hastings, was reported at 22:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A few people were in the building at the time following a meeting, a Labour Party spokesman said. No-one was injured.

Sussex Police are treating the cause as suspicious and have asked any witnesses to contact them.