Image copyright Google Image caption The two-car crash happened close to the junction with Coastguard Lane

A man has died and three other people have been hurt in a head-on crash in East Sussex.

There was a minor crash involving a blue Audi A4 and an orange Volkswagen Polo in Fairlight Road, Hastings, at about 18:45 GMT on Friday.

Shortly afterwards, the Audi was involved in a head-on crash on the same road with a beige Citroen Xsara Picasso containing a Gloucestershire family.

The Citroen driver, a 65-year-old man, died at the scene, Sussex Police said.

His front seat passenger - a 23-year-old man - was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with minor injuries.

The rear seat passenger - a 65-year-old woman - was taken to King's College Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old local man who was driving the Audi was taken to Conquest Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.