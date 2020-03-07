Hastings crash: Man killed and three others injured
A man has died and three other people have been hurt in a head-on crash in East Sussex.
There was a minor crash involving a blue Audi A4 and an orange Volkswagen Polo in Fairlight Road, Hastings, at about 18:45 GMT on Friday.
Shortly afterwards, the Audi was involved in a head-on crash on the same road with a beige Citroen Xsara Picasso containing a Gloucestershire family.
The Citroen driver, a 65-year-old man, died at the scene, Sussex Police said.
His front seat passenger - a 23-year-old man - was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards with minor injuries.
The rear seat passenger - a 65-year-old woman - was taken to King's College Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.
A 38-year-old local man who was driving the Audi was taken to Conquest Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.