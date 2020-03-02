Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police and supporters outside the stadium prior to the match

Two people have been charged after disturbances at Brighton and Hove Albion's match with Crystal Palace.

Eight arrests were made following the game at the Amex stadium on Saturday - a fixture which has sparked trouble in the past.

A 21-year-old man from Croydon has been charged with possession of a firework and a 27-year-old man from Westerham has been charged with assault.

They are both due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 19 March.

Four men and a woman have been released on conditional bail, and another man has been released without charge, Sussex Police said.

Saturday's match saw Brighton beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace.

