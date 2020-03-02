Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Zakaria Yanaouri was arrested shortly before 05:00 GMT on 24 February

A West Sussex man has appeared in court facing Islamist-related terror charges.

Zakaria Yanaouri, 20, of Congreve Road in Worthing has been charged with five counts of possessing material likely to be of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Mr Yanaouri was arrested on 24 February in a Counter Terrorism operation.

He was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates, where he did not enter a plea. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 13 March.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.