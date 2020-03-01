Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police and supporters outside the stadium prior to the match

Eight people were arrested during Brighton's clash with Crystal Palace, including a woman suspected of carrying an offensive weapon.

The others were arrested on a suspicion of offences, including bringing a firework into the Amex stadium on Saturday, assault and theft.

Close rivals, games between the Seagulls and the Eagles have had trouble in the past.

Another man sustained a "minor injury" as police removed him from the ground.

The man was taken to hospital and was later discharged.

British Transport Police officers have been referred to the Professional Standards Department (PSD) and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will also be informed, in line with police protocol.

Three football fans were arrested in the city centre on suspicion of public order offences, two from Croydon aged 19 and 21, and a 27-year-old man from Westerham in Kent.

During the match:

A 21-year-old man from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firework

A 50-year-old woman from Westerham was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon

A 48-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of theft

A 29-year-old man from Rustington was arrested on suspicion of common assault

A 28-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty

All the suspects remain in police custody.

Saturday's match saw Crystal Palace beat Brighton 1-0.