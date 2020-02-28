Chichester crash: Two women die and one man critical
Two women have died and four other people have been injured in a two-car collision in West Sussex.
A Ford Focus and a Renault Zoe collided and then crashed into trees on the A27 near Chichester at about 22:10 GMT on Thursday.
Two women from Chichester, aged 80 and 75, who were passengers in the Renault Zoe, died at the scene.
A 27-year-old man from Emsworth who was driving the Ford Focus is being treated for life-threatening head injuries.
The other occupants in the Renault Zoe were treated for minor injuries.
A section of the eastbound carriageway close to the scene west of the Fishbourne roundabout was closed overnight and reopened at 08:00.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either of the cars in the time leading up to it, is urged to contact Sussex Police.