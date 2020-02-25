Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police are investigating claims the women found tablets in food bought from Istanbul Grill in Bognor

A takeaway has been stripped of its licence after three women reported finding pills in their kebabs.

Police are investigating claims the women found tablets in food bought from Istanbul Grill in Bognor Regis.

Arun District Council revoked the takeaway's licence after Sussex Police said the owner had been unable to access CCTV recordings of the night.

The contents of the pills remain unknown and police continue to investigate, the council said.

Two men, aged 30 and 42, were arrested after the pills were found in December.

The pair, arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm, have been released on bail.