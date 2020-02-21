Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Meirion Griffiths emigrated to Australia in 1988

A former vicar who sexually abused a woman and a girl, who he told "it was what God wanted", has been jailed for eight years.

Meirion Griffiths, 81, was convicted of four counts of indecent assault last month following a six-day retrial.

He had moved to Perth in Australia from Chichester, in West Sussex, but was extradited to the UK to face justice.

Sentencing him, the judge at Portsmouth Crown Court said Griffiths' actions were an "enormous breach of trust".

Judge Roger Hetherington described the effects on the two "highly-impressionable, naive and innocent" victims as "devastating".

Image caption Griffiths was a vicar at St Pancras Church at the time of the offences

Griffiths was a Church of England vicar at St Pancras Church, in Chichester, at the time of the offences.

He was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault against a teenage girl during the mid-1970s, one of them involving multiple occasions.

He was also convicted of two counts of indecent assault against a woman, in her mid-20s, in 1982.

He was found not guilty of two counts of indecent assault, one against each of the women.

Image caption Julie McFarlane waived her right to anonymity to speak out against Griffiths

Richard Witcombe, prosecuting, told the court that Griffiths, who was married with two children, targeted the teenager who attended bible classes and social groups at his church.

The court also heard that Griffiths abused her while teaching her to drive, while during trips to the beach he took off all his clothes while swimming.

Mr Witcombe said: "As a result of gaining her trust, he was able to abuse her... telling her it was what God wanted."

Waiving her right to anonymity, Julie McFarlane told the BBC that she was 16 when she went to Griffiths to discuss doubts about her faith.

"That was when the first of what was a year-long of sexual assaults happened," she said.

She recalled how her mother would say: "It's so kind of the minister to offer you driving lessons, you must go with him."

Ms McFarlane said: "He would find a place, you know, a deserted lane, a beach, a cornfield in one case, different places where there was nobody around, and again he would force himself upon me."

Speaking in court, Ms McFarlane described herself as a "chaste" teenager, she said that she had trusted Griffiths because he was a "man of God" and added: "Who would believe me? He was a minister who held a position of authority."

'Controlled my life'

A statement from the second victim read to the court described how she attempted to commit suicide during the abuse and continued to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She stated: "The abuse has caused profound irreparable damage and intense ongoing trauma.

"He knew I was vulnerable but despite this he used his position to control my life."

In a statement, the Diocese of Chichester said both victims had showed "great courage in coming forward".

Expressing its "deep sense of sorrow", it added: "All cases of sexual abuse are a great betrayal.

"Where it has happened, it must be brought into the light so that justice can be done."