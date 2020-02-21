Image copyright Family handout Image caption Arthur Witowska-Blunden with his brother Andrew who died two days after birth

A couple whose baby died after his skull was fractured at birth have received a payout and apology from a hospital trust.

Andrew Witowska-Blunden died in January 2017 after being injured by forceps.

His twin brother Arthur had been born healthy an hour before doctors struggled to deliver Andrew.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Trust paid an undisclosed sum and is continuing its investigation.

Edyta Witowska was 32 weeks pregnant when she went into labour on 21 January 2017.

After failed attempts to deliver Andrew with forceps, he was delivered by an emergency Caesarean.

He was born quiet and pale and had suffered what coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley described as "inoperable and unsurvivable" injuries.

During an inquest in 2017 she recorded a narrative conclusion and added that Andrew had died as a result of medical misadventure.

Image caption Edyta Witowska says she cannot forgive the hospital trust for her son's death

Andrew died on 25 January 2017, two days after suffering his injuries.

Ms Witowska said: "When your child is dying in your hands, only the people who it happens to know how it feels.

"It's never forgivable."

Dr Ryan Watkins, of the Children and Women's Division at Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals, said: "We are very sorry to Ms Witkowska, Mr Blunden and their family for this terrible loss.

"Our investigation and the subsequent coroner's inquest highlighted a number of areas where we needed to improve and we have done all we can to make sure something like this can't happen in future."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.