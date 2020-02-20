Image copyright eddie mitchell Image caption Two men suffered injuries during a stabbing and fight at the Mixologist, known as Misty's

A man has been charged after a doorman was attacked with a machete at a bar.

Four people were arrested following a fight at The Mixologist bar in Church Road, Hove, on Tuesday.

Ashkan Zahedian, 29, has now been charged with possessing a bladed article and unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr Zahedian, of Bodiham House in Davigdor Road, Hove, will appear before Brighton magistrates later.

Image copyright eddie mitchell Image caption The doormens' injuries are not life-threatening

Two other men, a 52-year-old and a 34-year-old arrested on suspicion of GBH, and a 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting actual bodily harm, have all been released on bail until 18 March.

A 29-year-old doorman at the venue, which is also known as Misty's, sustained stab wounds on the night and another was knocked unconscious.

Both men were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment to their injuries, none of which was considered life-threatening.

