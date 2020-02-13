Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Richford would have survived but for failings by the hospital

An independent review will be held into maternity services at the East Kent NHS Trust after up to 15 babies died there in recent years.

Nadine Dorries, minister for patient safety, pledged immediate action and said NHS England would investigate the two hospitals in Margate and Ashford.

On Wednesday the trust's chief executive said there had been "six or seven" avoidable deaths since 2011.

However, on Thursday a board meeting heard there were 15 possible deaths.

Speaking in the House of Commons earlier Ms Dorries pledged immediate action.

She said: "NHS England and NHS improvements are commissioning themselves an independent review into East Kent maternity services."

She said the trust was having issues with "ensuring the right staff with the right skills in the right place".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Harry Richford suffered irreversible brain damage during resuscitation delays

She added that midwives and doctors working clearly together was a problem, along with communication and leadership support.

An independent support team has already been sent into the trust to ensure improvements are carried out.

A series of failings came to light during the inquest of Harry Richford, who died seven days after being born at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate in November 2017.

On Wednesday Susan Acott, chief executive of the trust, said there had been "six or seven" avoidable deaths at the trust, including the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, since 2011.

However, during a board meeting on Thursday Ms Acott said there were actually 15 possibly preventable baby deaths.

Ms Acott was asked by a public governor if she would resign from her role.

She declined, saying said "continuity" was "particularly important".

She added: "We need to use the memory of Harry Richford to jut really maintain our energy and focus."

'Most harrowing call'

The Department of Health and Social Care is examining 26 individual maternity cases, and the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) and Care Quality Commission (CQC) are also investigating the trust.

Image caption Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet, addressed the Commons earlier

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale earlier asked an urgent question and told the Commons: "This morning at an early hour I spoke with, for half an hour, a husband and wife living now in Australia who two months after the death of Harry Richford lost their own child under similarly tragic circumstances - and it was the most harrowing phone call I've ever taken in 36 years in this House of Commons.

"They deserve and need the opportunity to achieve closure and move forward.

"These parents need to know that the failures in protocol, that the failures in clinical judgment and that the failings in management have been addressed."

Image caption Susan Acott earlier told a meeting she would not resign as chief executive of the hospital trust

Sir Roger said an independent inquiry would ensure the parents of Harry and others "will know that their children have not died in vain and that this will never, ever happen again".

A spokesman for East Kent Hospitals said: "We know that we have not always provided the standard of care for every woman and baby that they expected and deserved, and wholeheartedly apologise to every one of those families we have let down."

The trust recognises that the change needed in its maternity service "has not taken place quickly enough", and is doing "everything we can to improve our culture", the spokeswoman added.

Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield said women in her constituency were "terrified" about using maternity services.

She added: "There are so many questions from my constituents.

"Dozens of whom are now really terrified about their future pregnancies and having babies in the area."