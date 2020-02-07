Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kayleigh Hanks was found at her flat in London Road, Bexhill

A man has been jailed for murdering his on-off partner who was found strangled in her flat.

Ian Paton had claimed he had restrained Kayleigh Hanks, 29, at her flat in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, on 21 July, in self defence.

Hove Crown Court heard the pair had had a "stormy relationship" over two years, with Ms Hanks' sister saying she had to "frequently mediate" between them.

Paton, 36, was told he would serve at least 16 years in prison.

During the two-week trial, the jury also heard Paton, of Snowdrop Rise, St Leonards, once grabbed Miss Hanks's head and slammed it on to a car dashboard, and on another occasion dragged her out of a car by her hair.

Summing up, Judge Jeremy Gold reminded the jury of three previous "throat grabbing incidents" involving three other different people.

'Toxic relationship'

Michelle Thomas, Paton's previous girlfriend, told the court: "We were in a toxic relationship. It was emotionally brutal, he would be violent to me and I would fight back."

In April 2016 police were called to the flat of Naomi Cooper, the daughter of a friend of Paton, who said: "He grabbed me with one hand around my throat, I was screaming, he then released me briefly and then came back with two hands."

The jury also heard from Ryan Midwinter - a friend of Ms Hanks - about an attack in May 2017.

He said "[Paton] pinned me down by the throat with his hand, over the arm of the sofa, I couldn't get away from him."

Paton strangled Ms Hanks while their baby daughter slept in the same room, the court was told.

He had claimed he believed Ms Hanks was going to attack him with a knife.

