Nathan Hill worked as a window and door maker in Hailsham

A cyclist killed by a car that failed to stop has been described as "a hugely popular man" by his family.

Nathan Hill, 51, fell into the path of an oncoming bus after he was struck by the car in London Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, last Thursday evening.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle left the scene without stopping after the crash at about 19:00 GMT.

In a statement, Mr Hill's family said he was "much loved by everyone who knew him" and was "generous and kind".

The window and door maker, from Hailsham, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the junction with Grovelands Road.

Sussex Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them.

