Image copyright AFP Image caption Brighton won the game against Spurs 3-0

A football fan who shouted racial abuse at players during a Premier League match has been jailed.

George Reynolds, 24, used offensive language during Brighton and Hove Albion's home game against Tottenham Hotspur on 5 October.

He then threatened a number of other fans at the Amex Stadium when they challenged him about his behaviour.

Reynolds claimed he was drunk and did not remember it but pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

A season ticket holder in the North Stand, Reynolds was identified and ejected from the stadium following the abuse.

Sussex Police arrested him on suspicion of using racially aggravated language with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Reynolds, of Shipley Road in Brighton, was sentenced on Friday and is also subject to a lifetime ban from the club as well as all other Brighton and Hove Albion events.

'Zero tolerance'

PC Darren Balkham said: "The language used by this individual was completely unacceptable.

"Reynolds claims he did not remember what he said due to the amount of alcohol he had consumed before the game, and he only acknowledged his actions in police interview after being informed of the numerous reports made against him by other fans."

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber added: "We welcome the verdict. We have a zero tolerance on racism.

"I would like to thank those supporters who provided the club and Sussex Police with witness statements.

"It is extremely heartening to know that we can count on your support to help rid our game and society of such abhorrent behaviour."

Brighton, who currently sit 15th in the table, won the game against Tottenham 3-0.